Godfall developers talk about the freedom of starting a new IP The developers at Counterplay Games talk about creating a new IP, how much lens flare is the right amount, and armor that hit the cutting room floor.

Developed by Counterplay Games, Godfall was one of the first games to launch with the PlayStation 5, boasting impressive visuals and action-packed gameplay. Shacknews’ Head of Video Greg Burke recently had the pleasure to sit down with Counterplay Games' developers Christophe Ha, Tim Simpson, and Evan McKnight to talk about what goes into creating a visually impressive game like Godfall. Please, take a look at the video below!

One thing that players enjoyed about Godfall was the acquisition of new gear. Whether it was powerful new swords and weapons or diverse styles of armor, there was always something else to unlock and something more to work towards. On the topic of armor designs, Studio Art Director and Co-Founder Christophe Ha said that the team ultimately used about half the amount of armors that had been designed through concept art. Christophe also goes on to talk about the freedom that comes with creating an IP, such as being able to design enemies and weapons exactly how they wanted to.

Sometimes these interviews also feature cheeky but good-spirited questions, and Environment Art Director Tim Simpson got to answer one about lens flare. For Tim, lens flare is something that can be cranked all the way up or dialled back down a bit. “You want to make something interesting and unique but you don’t want to blind the player,” Tim added with a hearty chuckle.

Lead Environment Artist Evan McKnight spoke to how proud he is of the team and what they were able to deliver. McKnight went into some detail about the size of the team when production kicked off and the small timeframe in which they had to develop Godfall.

Godfall has been out for a few months now and has garnered quite a lot of attention. There’s still plenty more to see and discuss about Godfall, and you can do just that by heading over to the GamerHubTV and Shacknews YouTube channels, where we have even more interviews with the Godfall developers. Make sure to keep it locked to Shacknews for more on Counterplay Games’ work.