GALAHAD 3093 lead on designing a mech game in 2021 In this interview, we talk to GALAHAD 3093 lead David Whatley about how about how Simutronics design philosophy has changed for a game in 2021.

It’s been quite a long time since 1994 when Simutronics first released its first online multiplayer mech title CyberStrike. Not only has technology changed, but also design philosophies and the priorities players have when they look at a game. GALAHAD 3093 is an all-new game from Simutronics re-entering the online mech arena, and a big part of that means evolving its design philosophies thoughtfully to meet the demands that evolved to where they are in 2021. To that end, our recent conversation with Simutronics CEO David Whatley was all about what it means to create a new mech game in 2021.

Many of the topics covered in the video below include the consideration of other consoles and balance of the weapons and modules. On the former, Whatley mentioned that matters like launching on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, or Xbox Series X/S, launch is aspirational. The team is focusing its efforts into PC and making sure that launch is good and right before approaching any other platform.

Whatley also talked about user interface and how important it is. The conversation goes into detail about efforts going into not only mapping keys on keyboard and mouse, but also mapping for gamepads and further inputs, and how that affects the user interface.

Furthermore, Whatley speaks to the philosophy behind multi-storefront launch even on the same platform. The matter of pursuing a place on Steam, Epic Games Store, and more comes up as Whatley speaks to the importance of being in front of players in their preferred PC library and launcher.

