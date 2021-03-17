PGA Tour 2K21's Divot Derby mode lets 20 people play with their balls at once Battle royale is coming to the green with PGA Tour's new game mode.

Battle royale and golfing aren’t two things gamers would think go together. One is calming and the other is intense. And yet, somehow, PGA Tour 2K21 has done the unthinkable and turned the typically serene and relaxing sport of golf into a pulse-pounding last player standing spectator sport with Divot Derby. This new mode is now available as part of a free update.

Announced via the PGA Tour 2K website, the Divot Derby is a brand new game mode that features a shoot-out style competition with single-elimination knockouts. Up to 20 players will take to the course, and all tee off at the exact same time. As you could imagine, this creates a rather hectic moment where each player’s ball is landing on the green at the same time. From here, the first player to make it to the ninth hole wins.

As with any good battle royale or spectator sport, players that get knocked out early can sit back and enjoy this fast-paced version of golf in the Spectator Mode.

The announcement makes note of some slight differences between the various platforms. For starters, the mode is coming soon to Nintendo Switch with up to 16 players and the Xbox One, PS4, PC, and Stadia versions will all be able to experience this new mode in 60FPS.

This new mode follows news that 2K and Tiger Woods have signed a multi-year deal. This will see Tiger Woods’ likeness used in future PGA games for the foreseeable future. Not only that, but this new deal will have Tiger Woods serving as Executive Director on PGA Tour titles.

With Divot Derby introducing a wild new battle royale-like mode to PGA Tour 2K21, now might be the perfect time to round up your golfing buddies and hit the green.