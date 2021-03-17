ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 63 The journey of the Steves continue with Final Fantasy 3.

On tonight's episode of the Stevetendo show, everyone's favorite group of Steves returns to try and save the world in Final Fantasy 3. Set to go live at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT, we'll need all the support we can get so we don't get lost in the barren wasteland again. I knew Final Fantasy 3 was a long game but you don't really notice how long until you start an adventure.

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into The Stevetendo Show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. If you can't make tonight's show, we'll be back at 8 p.m. EDT Tuesday, and then again at 9 p.m. EDT next Monday.

