Shacknews livestream schedule - Week of March 15, 2021 Shacknews livestreams are scheduled everyday this week, here's our schedule for the week of March 15, 2021.

Happy Daylight Savings Time to all that still honor the age old tradition of losing an hour of sleep every spring. It's the start of a new week which means it's back to business for Shacknews Twitch. We have a packed schedule for our livestreaming plans, with another special developer stream this Friday for the GALAHAD 3093 open beta. We'll have our regular weekly shows, as well as the start of the Stimulus Games Season 2. There's a lot of great content lined up, let's get into it!

Shacknews livestream schedule - Week of March 15, 2021

As always, you can keep up with every minute of our livestreams with the embedded viewer in this article or join us live over on the Shacknews Twitch channel. It's shaping up to be a spectacular week for Shacknews Twitch with new hosts, new seasons, and another special developer stream! The Wide World of Electronic Sports is adding two new hosts to join Blake and Bryan for the biggest news in esports. Professional esports commentators Rodney Conyers Jr. and Phil Visu will provide their years of expertise for in-depth and unfiltered discussion of electronic sports. The Stimulus Games are back for another season of thrilling rivalries and community support. And definitely not least of all, we have an exclusive Q&A stream for the GALAHAD 3093 open beta with Simutronics! Here is our full livestream schedule for the week of March 15, 2021.

Shacknews Livestream Schedule Stream Name When to Watch Indie-licious with TJ Monday at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET Wide World of Electronic Sports with Blake, Bryan, Phil, and Rodney Monday at 3:40 p.m. PT / 6:40 p.m. ET The Stevetendo Show! Monday at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET The Stevetendo Show! Tuesday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET Crabcast with Chris Wednesday at 12 p.m PT / 3 p.m. ET The Stevetendo Show! Wednesday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET skankcore64 with Bryan Wednesday at 9 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. ET Pop! Goes the Culture! with Donovan and Greg Thursday at 1 p.m PT / 4 p.m. ET Shack Air with Jan Thursday at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET The Dump with Blake and TJ Friday at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET GALAHAD 3093 Pre-Beta Briefing - Hosted by Shacknews Friday at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET Shacknews Stimulus Games Season 2 with Blake Saturday at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m ET skankcore64 with Bryan Sunday at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET

We'd like to thank everyone that supports Shacknews livestreams. You can do it for Shacknews simply by conversing with our hosts, sharing our streams on social media, or even lurking in the chat! If you'd like to support us a little more, please consider a monthly Twitch subscription to our channel. Check out our guide on linking your Twitch and Amazon accounts to receive a free sub each month!

With so much live content coming from Shacknews Twitch each week, we can understand if you can't watch everything. For the best in pre-recorded gaming videos, our YouTube channels for Shacknews and GamerHubTV have reviews, previews, developer interviews, unboxings, and much more!