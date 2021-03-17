Spectrum Gatling - The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos Learn how to get the Spectrum Gatling, a new Science Weapon in The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos.

As you play through The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos, you’ll find a ton of weapons and items to acquire. One of the more interesting weapons that you can find is the Spectrum Gatling. This Heavy Weapon is supposedly powered by the various flavors of Spectrum Vodka that Rizzo’s has created, and you’ll need to acquire all of those different vodka types in order to add it to your arsenal. In this guide, we’ll break down how to find the quest for the Spectrum Gatling, as well as how to find all of the Spectrum Vodka bottles you need to complete it.

Minor spoilers for Murder on Eridanos await you below. Read at your own discretion.

How to start At the End of the Spectrum

Players will need to proceed through the Murder on Eridanos DLC until they reach Purpleberry Orchards if they want to obtain At the End of the Spectrum, the quest directly related to the Spectrum Gatling.

how to get the Spectrum Gatling

The quest itself can be acquired inside of the RR&DD building, after helping Dr. Blossom deal with the infected lab workers. Head into the lab that Dr. Blossom had locked herself and her colleagues inside of and interact with the console near the center of the room. You should be able to see the Spectrum Gatling inside.

Make sure to choose the View Lab Notes option in the terminal to have the quest added to your journal.

How to get the Spectrum Gatling - Find all eight Spectrum Vodka variants

You will need to acquire eight different types of Spectrum Vodka if you want to unlock the case holding the Spectrum Gatling. These eight types of vodka include:

Spectrum Green

Spectrum Orange

Spectrum Blue

Spectrum Yellow

Spectrum Black

Spectrum Red

Spectrum Indigo

Spectrum Violet

Each of these variants can easily be found within Purpleberry Orchard, so you won’t have to go far to collect them all.

Spectrum Green

The first bottle of Spectrum Vodka on our list can be found inside of the Nursery Storage. Head inside, hang a right just after entering, and look for the bottle inside of a container.

Spectrum Orange

Next on our list is Spectrum Orange. This bottle can be found inside of a container in the Conservatory. Make sure to grab the other items in the container, too.

Spectrum Blue

This bottle of Spectrum Vodka can be found inside of the Purpleberry Puzzlehedge, which is located just beyond the entry area to the Purpleberry Orchard. You’ll want to head into the maze, hang a left, and then move deeper until you spot the bottle on a table to the right. There are a couple of enemies in the way, though, so bring plenty of ammunition to take them out.

Spectrum Yellow

To find and acquire Spectrum Yellow, make your way over to The Hive. This is where the Waspquitos are kept, and you can find this particular bottle of vodka waiting inside of the main building just inside the enclosure.

Spectrum Black

Make your way over to the ruined picnic area to the west of RR&DD—near those massive gorilla-like enemies—and you’ll find this bottle of Spectrum Black laying on the ground. You track Halcyon Helen’s movements to this location during the main questline.

Spectrum Red

You can grab a bottle of Spectrum Red from the same picnic area that you tracked Bertie and Helen to during the main questline for Murder on Eridanos. This bottle is right next to a bottle of Spectrum Black.

Spectrum Indigo

The penultimate bottle of Spectrum Vodka can be found inside of the Groundskeeper’s Shack, just west of the RR&DD facility. Head inside and check the shelving in the back right-hand corner to grab this bottle.

Spectrum Violet

Finally, the last bottle of Spectrum Vodka needed to unlock the Spectrum Gatling can be found inside of Dr. Blossom’s Office. You’ll need to obtain Dr. Blossom’s Office Keycard to unlock it, but once inside, look for the table to the left and grab the bottle off it to add it to your collection.

Now all you need to do is head back to the lab and unlock the container holding the Spectrum Gatling inside. The Spectrum Gatling is another Science Weapon, so you’ll want to have a high level in Science to make the most use of it. Here’s a quick look at the stats on the gun when you first acquire it.

Armed with the knowledge of how to get the Spectrum Gatling, you can now go out into the rest of the universe and lay waste to your enemies with a gun that fires various types of Spectrum Vodka. It’s a silly weapon, but definitely one that you’ll want to add to your armory as soon as possible. For more help, head back to our The Outer Worlds guide.