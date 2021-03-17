Disco Elysium - The Final Cut March release date revealed in new PS4/PS5 trailer ZA/UM has finally revealed the release date for when PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 players can enjoy Disco Elysium - The Final Cut.

ZA/UM delighted fans when it released that a Final Cut version of the Disco Elysium would be coming to PlayStation consoles in March. Well, here we are in March, so where is Disco Elysium - The Final Cut? Right around the corner, apparently. A new PS4 and PS5 trailer has revealed that Disco Elysium - The Final Cut’s release date is slated for the end of this March.

ZA/UM and PlayStation revealed the release date of Disco Elysium - The Final Cut’s PS4 and PS5 launch on the PlayStation YouTube channel on March 17, 2021. On March 31, 2021, Disco Elysium - The Final Cut will launch on PS4 and PS5 consoles. The PC version will also upgrade to The Final Cut version of the game, which features a new area, new quests, and full voice acting for all character characters throughout the game. The PS5 version of the game in particular will also feature 4K and 60 FPS visual upgrades not available on other platform editions of the game. There was no word on Nintendo Switch or Xbox versions of the game. Launch on those platforms is expected sometime in Q3 2021.

More Disco Elysium on further platforms is a good thing nonetheless. We were delighted to find out about The Final Cut edition when it was announced back in December 2020. Having scored stellar reviews and won various awards in its launch year of 2019, including Shacknews Best PC Game, Best Narrative Game, and placements in Shacknews’ Top 10 Indies of 2019 and Top 10 Games of 2019, it can safely be said that Disco Elysium has garnered our love here, as well as around the industry. With new opportunities and a fully voiced game on the way, it’s more than enough reason to return to the game or explore altogether anew.

With Disco Elysium - The Final Cut’s PS4, PS5, and PC release date set for March 31, the 2021 gaming calendar just got a whole lot brighter. Stay tuned for more coverage, information, and general gushing about the game as it becomes available.