New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Disco Elysium - The Final Cut March release date revealed in new PS4/PS5 trailer

ZA/UM has finally revealed the release date for when PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 players can enjoy Disco Elysium - The Final Cut.
TJ Denzer
1

ZA/UM delighted fans when it released that a Final Cut version of the Disco Elysium would be coming to PlayStation consoles in March. Well, here we are in March, so where is Disco Elysium - The Final Cut? Right around the corner, apparently. A new PS4 and PS5 trailer has revealed that Disco Elysium - The Final Cut’s release date is slated for the end of this March.

ZA/UM and PlayStation revealed the release date of Disco Elysium - The Final Cut’s PS4 and PS5 launch on the PlayStation YouTube channel on March 17, 2021. On March 31, 2021, Disco Elysium - The Final Cut will launch on PS4 and PS5 consoles. The PC version will also upgrade to The Final Cut version of the game, which features a new area, new quests, and full voice acting for all character characters throughout the game. The PS5 version of the game in particular will also feature 4K and 60 FPS visual upgrades not available on other platform editions of the game. There was no word on Nintendo Switch or Xbox versions of the game. Launch on those platforms is expected sometime in Q3 2021.

More Disco Elysium on further platforms is a good thing nonetheless. We were delighted to find out about The Final Cut edition when it was announced back in December 2020. Having scored stellar reviews and won various awards in its launch year of 2019, including Shacknews Best PC Game, Best Narrative Game, and placements in Shacknews’ Top 10 Indies of 2019 and Top 10 Games of 2019, it can safely be said that Disco Elysium has garnered our love here, as well as around the industry. With new opportunities and a fully voiced game on the way, it’s more than enough reason to return to the game or explore altogether anew.

With Disco Elysium - The Final Cut’s PS4, PS5, and PC release date set for March 31, the 2021 gaming calendar just got a whole lot brighter. Stay tuned for more coverage, information, and general gushing about the game as it becomes available.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola