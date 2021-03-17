How to open room A3 - The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos Learn how to open up A3 in the employee area of the Grand Colonial Hotel in The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos.

While exploring the Employee’s Only area in the Grand Colonial, you might come across a ghostly voice near room A3, which asks for assistance. Unfortunately, you can’t just open the door. Here’s what you need to know to get inside room A3 and help the person trapped inside.

How to open room A3

You can't open the door to A3, instead, you'll need to find another way inside the room.

There is an assortment of rooms that can be opened and explored in the Grand Colonial Hotel, and A3 is just another one you will want to add to the list. Unfortunately, you can interact with the door, which means you cannot actually get it open. Instead, you are going to need to make your way around the area to the next hallway.

Once in the next hallway, continue down the way until you start to hear that ghostly voice again. When you get closer, you should see a hole in the wall. Climb up the piece of debris beneath the hole and then jump inside to find a half-eaten body waiting inside.

You can enter A3 through an exposed panel in the hallway behind the room.

There are a few things to loot in here, as well as an audio tape, which explains the voice you were hearing. Scoop it up and give it a listen. Unfortunately, there isn’t much else to this room, but you will want to grab any of the goodies inside just in case you need them later on. You can also use your newest gadget, the Discrepancy Amplifier, to scan for anything out of the ordinary, but unfortunately, you won't find any additional details.

Now that you know how to open room A3, you can get back to your main case at hand—finding out who killed Halcyon Helen. For more help, be sure to head back over to our The Outer Worlds strategy guide or take a look at our guide on how to get the SLUG Storeroom key for help getting into yet another locked door.