New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

SLUG Storeroom Key - The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos

Learn how to get the SLUG Storeroom Key in The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos.
Josh Hawkins
1

As players explore the Grand Colonial, they’ll find a number of nooks and crannies just waiting for them to crawl through. One of the many locations you can come across is the SLUG Storeroom, which is situated near the employee area. If you want to gain access to the goodies in this area, you’re going to need to get the Storeroom Key. 

How to get the SLUG Storeroom Key

To get the SLUG Storeroom Key, you’re going to need to complete the side quest The Pool Where Horror Dwelt. This quest can be unlocked by speaking with the guard near the green-colored pool outside of the Grand Colonial.

How to get the SLUG storeroom key - TOW: Murder on Eridanos
You'll need to get the SLUG Storeroom Key before you can open the door.

Once acquired, you’ll need to mix together a certain set of chemicals in order to clean the pool and return it to normal. We’ll break this process down a bit more in our guide on should you clean or ruin the pool in Murder on Eridanos, but for now let’s focus on what you need to do to get that key.

Head to the Sun Parlor and look at the board near the vats to pick up some info about the chemicals that you need to mix correctly. You’re going to need to mix the chemicals in the following order:

  • Vat 1 - #1
  • Vat 2 - #5
  • Vat 3 - #4
Dolph gives you the SLUG Storeroom Key for doing a good job - TOW: Murder on Eridanos
Talk to Dolph after clearing up the pool to get the SLUG Storeroom Key.

Once you have selected the correct chemicals, interact with the terminal and then return to the pool with the cleaner. Install it in the filter and speak with the guard again. He should offer up the key as a reward. If he doesn’t, use your Persuade skill to press him for a little more payment.

Now that you know how to get the SLUG Storeroom Key, head over to our The Outer Worlds strategy guide for more useful information and content.

Guides Editor

Joshua holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Creative Writing and has been exploring the world of video games for as long as he can remember. He enjoys everything from large-scale RPGs to small, bite-size indie gems and everything in between.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola