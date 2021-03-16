Hearthstone: Forged in the Barrens card list We're keeping up with the latest card reveals for Hearthstone's Forged in the Barrens expansion. Here are all of the cards revealed so far.

Hearthstone: Forged in the Barrens is set to launch in just a few weeks. The game's latest expansion will do more than add 135 new cards to the existing game, it's set to mark the beginning of the new Standard season. The Year of the Gryphon promises to be the most exciting in Hearthstone's history and a major component of it involves these new expansion cards.

Blizzard got a bit of a late start in revealing the new Forged in the Barrens expansion cards, but they're quickly making up for lost time. New cards are being unveiled left and right and Shacknews is endeavoring to keep up. We have the full list of new cards listed below, so start thinking about how to implement them in your decks now. (And brush up on the new Core set while you're at it.)

New keyword: Frenzy

Minions with the Frenzy keyword will unleash a powerful effect if they survive damage the first time.

(Updated: Tuesday, March 16 @ 1:45PM PT)

Demon Hunter

Legendary (4) Kurtrus Ashfallen (3/4) - Battlecry : Attack the left and right-most enemy minions. Outcast : Immune this turn.

Rare (3) Razorfen Beastmaster (3/3) - Deathrattle : Summon a Deathrattle minion that costs (4) or less from your hand.



Druid

Epic (7) Druid of the Plains (7/6) (Beast) - Rush. Frenzy : Transform into a 6/7 Kodo with Taunt .



Hunter

Rare (1) Sunscale Raptor (1/3) (Beast) - Frenzy : Shuffle a Sunscale Raptor into your deck with permanent +2/+1.



Mage

Legendary (10) Mordresh Fire Eye (10/10) - Battlecry : If you've dealt 10 damage with your Hero Power this game, deal 10 damage to all enemies.

Rare (4) Reckless Apprentice (3/5) - Battlecry : Fire your Hero Power at all enemies.



Paladin

Legendary (5) Cannonmaster Smythe (4/4) - Battlecry : Transform your Secrets into 3/3 Soldiers. They transform back when they die.



Priest

Common (0) Desperate Prayer - Restore 5 Health to each hero.



Rogue

Shaman

Legendary (4) Bru'kan (5/4) - Nature Spell Damage +3

Epic (2) Chain Lightning (Nature) - Deal 2 damage to a minion and a random adjacent one. (Upgrades when you have 5 Mana.)



Warlock

Common (2) Imp Swarm (Fel) - Summon a 3/2 Imp. (Upgrades when you have 5 Mana.)



Warrior

Neutral

Legendary (5) Shadow Hunter Vol'jin (3/6) - Battlecry : Choose a minion. Swap it with a random one in its owners hand. (4) Kazakus, Golem Shaper (3/3) - Battlecry : If your deck has no 4-Cost cards, build a custom Golem. (4) Blademaster Samuro (1/6) - Rush. Frenzy : Deal damage equal to this minion's Attack to all enemy minions. (3) Mankrik (3/4) - Battlecry : Help Mankrik find his wife! She was last seen somewhere in your deck.

Epic (8) Primordial Protector (6/6) (Elemental) - Battlecry : Draw your highest-Cost spell. Summon a random minion with the same Cost. (4) Spirit Healer (3/6) - After you cast a Holy spell, give a random friendly minion +2 Health.

Common (5) Razormane Raider (5/6) - Frenzy : Attack a random enemy. (2) Peon (2/3) - Frenzy : Add a random spell from your class to your hand.



Hearthstone's Forged in the Barrens expansion will release on Tuesday, March 30.