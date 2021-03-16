Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 adds Lara Croft, Neymar Jr., and more Fortnite Season 6 has arrived with new map changes, Battle Pass, and more.

After some buildup, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 finished with the conclusion of the Zero Zero Crisis story arc. We got a cinematic that closed out all of the events from the previous season, while setting the stage for what’s next. Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 is live now and has a “primal” theme. We see characters like Laua Croft, as well as new weapons and locations for players to explore.

As is tradition, Fortnite’s newest season kicked off with both a cinematic trailer and a Battle Pass trailer. The cinematic trailer shows us the climax of the Zero Point Crisis, with Agent Jones going rogue in order to stop the cataclysmic event. We see a number of the characters that joined Fortnite last season, such as Sarah Connor, Ellen Ripley, The Predator, and Ryu. It caps off with Jones coming face to face with a member of The Seven, a mysterious group that’s been alluded to since the game’s earliest seasons years ago.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 is subtitled “Primal,” with new desert areas and weapons to fit the theme. This season’s Battle Pass features Lara Croft, the iconic star of the Tomb Raider series, as well as Raven, member of the Teen Titans in DC Comics. What’s interesting, is that this Battle Pass will soon add Neymar Jr, the world famous footballer. We’ve seen real people appear in Fortnite before, but they’ve been few and far between.

It’s currently unclear how exactly Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 will tie into the ongoing story and lore, but we’ll likely learn more as the season goes on. In the meantime, players can jump in and experience all of the new changes and additions now. For more on Epic Games’ free-to-play battle royale, visit the Fortnite topic page on Shacknews.