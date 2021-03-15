ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 61 Mega Man 8 stars in "Mega Mondays" this week.

Tonight on the Stevetendo show(9 p.m. EDT/6 p.m. PDT), we'll be continuing our "Mega Mondays" playthrough with Mega Man 8. After the dumpster fire that was Mega Man 7 last week, let's hope Mega Man 8 is the palate cleanser that I need to keep "Mega Mondays" going. Mega Man 8 was the first Mega Man game on the PlayStation as well as the first with voice acting. Will I be able to defeat Doctor Wily, yet again, or will he have the last laugh?

Tonight on the Stevetendo show(9 p.m. EDT/6 p.m. PDT), we'll be continuing our "Mega Mondays" playthrough with Mega Man 8.

