Elon Musk named 'Technoking of Tesla' in recent executive title shuffle Musk will retain his role as CEO in addition to the new 'Technoking' title while other executives take up new roles as of a recent regulatory filing.

Elon Musk has long been a driving force of various ongoing factors at Tesla, whether its his vocal presence on social media or more behind-the-scenes efforts. It’s enough of an effort that Tesla has recently decided to dub him royalty of sorts. In an interesting recent regulatory filing, Elon Musk was given the new title of “Technoking of Tesla”. Though he will retain his Chief Executive Officer role, several other Tesla executives also saw a shift in title and position within the company, including its Chief Financial Officer and President of Automotive.

Tesla made the announcement of multiple title changes and shifts in a regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange commission on March 15, 2021, as reported by CNBC. According to the filing, effective as of the same day, Elon Musk has officially been given the title of “Technoking of Tesla” within the company while still retaining his ongoing role as CEO. Meanwhile, CFO Zach Kirkhorn has also been given the title of “Master of Coin”. The latter follows closely after Tesla’s recent major investment into Bitcoin, as well as making the cryptocurrency an available form of payment in transactions with Tesla.

Tesla's Elon Musk and Zach Kirkhorn have taken on the slightly more outlandish titles of "Technoking of Tesla" and "Master of Coin" respectively as of March 15, 2021.

There were further high-level shuffles around Tesla recently as well. In a previous filing, former President of Automotive Jerome Guillen was retitled President of Heavy Trucking, focusing his role at the company on Tesla’s various large vehicular pursuits, which recently featured testing of a Tesla semi-truck. This will narrow Guillen’s management from the more broad vehicular oversight of his previous role.

A new title for coin management seems applicable given Tesla’s recent moves, though it’s a little more vague what prompted Musk’s new title. Nonetheless, it would appear that CEO just won’t cut it anymore. As assuredly one of the loudest platforms on the internet, especially when it comes to Tesla’s ongoing projects, it would seem the company has crowned Musk its Technoking for the foreseeable future.