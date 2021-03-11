What the Dub?! challenges players to create their own subtitles A new party game making use of public domain movie clips could become the highlight of your next gathering.

If you’ve ever felt that your family or regular gaming group were capable of thinking up your own MST3K-style quips, then developer Wide Right Interactive has the game for you. What the Dub?! Is a new party game that tasks players with creating quips that will be inserted into public domain movie clips. Participants can liven up old movies, odd advertisements, and other video rarities with their own unique dubs.

What the Dub?! will release on multiple platforms including Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 (forward compatible with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S), and Steam (PC/Mac) on April 8th, 2021.

What The Dub?! is a local multiplayer party game where each player overdubs missing dialogue from awful B-movies, outdated PSAs, and bizarre industrial films, with their own witty (or stupid) dubs. Their dubs are then pitted against other players in a head-to-head clash of comedy. The players and up to 6 audience members then vote for their favorite dub. The game takes “bad movie night” and expands it into a wild multiplayer game that friends and family can enjoy.

What The Dub?! features:

Casual party game fun for up to 12 players, with 6 entering their dubs, and an additional 6 audience members voting on their favorites.

Over 300 hand-selected clips to ensure hours of unique movie dubbing fun for players wisecrack, quip, and insult the night away!

Easy access and connectivity with friends and family as players can interact with the game using any device which can access a browser - phones, tablets, or computers.

Players will be able to hear their witty creations live! Replacement dubs are played back embedded in the clips using text-to-speech.

Original score by Emmy nominated composer Jonathan Hylander. (Nominated for a Daytime Emmy and Annie Award for his work on Sanjay and Craig.)

