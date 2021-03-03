How to sign up for the Diablo 2: Resurrected alpha test Learn how to sign up for the Diablo 2: Resurrected technical alpha when it arrives later this year.

Diablo 2: Resurrected is set to arrive in late 2021, but Blizzard is already prepping for both a singleplayer and multiplayer alpha testing phase. If you’re interested in signing up for the Diablo 2: Resurrected alpha test, then this guide will cover everything you need to know.

How to sign up for the Diablo 2: Resurrected alpha test

Fans of the Diablo series were excited to learn about Diablo 2: Resurrected during this year’s BlizzConline, and now there’s even more exciting news, as the developers have planned two alpha tests ahead of the game’s launch later this year. No date for the planned Diablo 2: Resurrected alpha tests has been revealed just yet, but you can sign up on the website right now if you’d like to be involved.

If you see the thank you message, then you'll know that you've successfully opted in.

All you need to do is head over to the official Diablo 2: Resurrected website and then click the Tech Alpha Opt-in option on the page. You’ll need to log into your Blizzard account, but once that is done, your name will be recorded in the opt-ins and you’ll be able to rest easy knowing that you’ve signed up successfully.

Diablo 2: Resurrected will be a complete remaster of the original title, featuring greatly improved graphics, and all the original game’s content and gameplay. So, if you’re a huge fan of Diablo 2: Resurrected, you can rest easy knowing it’s still the same game. This time around, though, it will offer support for up to 4K resolution and visuals on the PC. Diablo 2: Resurrected will launch on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PS4, and Nintendo Switch, and will support full cross-platform progression.

We’ll continue to keep an eye out for additional information about Diablo 2: Resurrected’s alpha tests. For now, though, make sure you signup for the tech alpha and then keep your eyes glued to our Diablo 2: Resurrected page for all the latest info and news about the upcoming remaster.