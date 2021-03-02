Shovel Knight x Arby's collaboration offers toys & DLC codes The popular indie platformer gets launcher tokens and exclusive DLC codes stuffed in with kids meals at participating Arby's restaurants.

From Street Fighter all-stars popping up in Fortnite to King Kong invading a Godzilla movie, 2021 is quickly becoming the year of the crossover. The fun doesn’t stop there, though, as fast-food giant Arby’s is also getting in on the fun. In a new partnership with Yacht Club Games, the roast beef king will be distributing Shovel Knight-themed toys and DLC codes with its Kids Meals. Shovel Knight x Arby’s is real and you’re probably gonna want some extra sauce packets to wash it all down.

Now through May 31, 2021, Shovel Knight fans can swing by the nearest Arby’s drive-thru and pick up one of seven different Shovel Knight token launchers with the purchase of an Arby’s Kids Meal. The tokens also come with exclusive DLC cheat codes that are compatible with the Nintendo Switch and Steam versions of Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove.

The DLC codes offer the following functionality:

Shovel Knight Launcher Token: Text Swap

“Of all heroes, none shone brighter than Meat Meat and Shield Meat!” Use this meaty cheat to change the colorful cast of Shovel Knight’s names to something more….delectable! Works with all games in Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove!

Shield Knight Launcher Token: Shield Knight Sandwich

Shovel Knight’s dream now features a falling sandwich instead of his beloved Shield Knight. Catch it, and chow down! Works in Shovel of Hope.

The Enchantress Launcher Token: Enemy Swap

Make the Enchantress’ army appetizing! This cheat swaps out the baneful baddies with mouthwatering menu items! Works with all games in Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove!

Black Knight Launcher Token: Sandwich Fairy Friend

A friendly Arby’s sandwich fairy (complete with cheese wings!) will accompany your character throughout their journey. Works with all games in Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove.

King Knight Launcher Token: Arby's Crow Armor

King Knight’s regal crown is replaced by an even more regal Arby’s cowboy hat logo. Works in King of Cards.

Specter Knight Launcher Token: Food Swap

Refill your health in style! Platters are replaced by piping hot trays of Arby’s delights, and magic is replaced by milkshakes. Works with all games in Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove.

"Doctor" Knight (Plague Knight) Launcher Token: Hold Up Food

Your character will proudly present a random Arby’s menu item – just hold Down on the D-Pad. Works with any character in Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove.

We hope you are feeling hungry because you’ll need lots of space in that gut of yours to hold all the roast beef that comes with acquiring all seven tokens. Between you and me, I hope Call of Duty and Popeye’s make a deal where I can get deep-fried M-16 skins when I buy chicken sandwiches.