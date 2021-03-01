Several Square Enix remakes from one IP are in the works under Forever Entertainment Having worked on remakes of the Panzer Dragoon franchise, Forever Entertainment is now entering into business with Square Enix to work on further remakes.

Square Enix has a treasure trove of IP in its back catalogue that kind of just languishes as the company focuses its attention on bigger fish. Final Fantasy certainly has the spotlight and it’s been cool to see some love for the Mana series. However, the likes of Vagrant Story, Star Ocean, older Dragon Quest titles, and more just sort of sit in the foundation of the developer and publisher’s history, mostly untouched. That could be changing for one IP at Square Enix as it enters into partnership with developer Forever Entertainment to work on a series of remakes from one franchise.

The deal between Square Enix and Forever Entertainment was announced in a legal document via Square Enix Japan, as reported by Gematsu on March 1, 2021. According to said document, it would appear that Forever Entertainment is entering into an agreement with Square Enix to produce several remakes throughout one of Square Enix’s IPs. Forever Entertainment will be creating updated visuals for said games while working to keep the original gameplay and narratives intact.

Forever Entertainment can most recently be traced back to its quality work on remakes of the Panzer Dragoon series. It will be interesting to see what IP Square Enix has tapped the Polish studio to remake next.

Forever Entertainment is building a name for itself in the remake department. It has been at the helm of recreating Panzer Dragoon from the glory days of the Sega Saturn and done quite well for itself if the reviews on Steam are to be believed. It’s also working on the remake of Panzer Dragoon 2: Zwei at the moment. Given the massive array of Square Enix IPs that not only includes the collected works of both Squaresoft and Enix’s separate endeavors, but also the likes of Eidos and other collected developers over the years, it’s anyone’s guess at what Square Enix has Forever Entertainment working on.

That said, it would seem that a worldwide marketing campaign is on the way for whatever Square Enix and Forever Entertainment have in store. Fingers crossed for Star Ocean or Ogre Tactics, even if those are longshots. Stay tuned to Shacknews for updates and details as they become available.