Several Square Enix remakes from one IP are in the works under Forever Entertainment

Having worked on remakes of the Panzer Dragoon franchise, Forever Entertainment is now entering into business with Square Enix to work on further remakes.
TJ Denzer
Square Enix has a treasure trove of IP in its back catalogue that kind of just languishes as the company focuses its attention on bigger fish. Final Fantasy certainly has the spotlight and it’s been cool to see some love for the Mana series. However, the likes of Vagrant Story, Star Ocean, older Dragon Quest titles, and more just sort of sit in the foundation of the developer and publisher’s history, mostly untouched. That could be changing for one IP at Square Enix as it enters into partnership with developer Forever Entertainment to work on a series of remakes from one franchise.

The deal between Square Enix and Forever Entertainment was announced in a legal document via Square Enix Japan, as reported by Gematsu on March 1, 2021. According to said document, it would appear that Forever Entertainment is entering into an agreement with Square Enix to produce several remakes throughout one of Square Enix’s IPs. Forever Entertainment will be creating updated visuals for said games while working to keep the original gameplay and narratives intact.

Forever Entertainment can most recently be traced back to its quality work on remakes of the Panzer Dragoon series. It will be interesting to see what IP Square Enix has tapped the Polish studio to remake next.
Forever Entertainment is building a name for itself in the remake department. It has been at the helm of recreating Panzer Dragoon from the glory days of the Sega Saturn and done quite well for itself if the reviews on Steam are to be believed. It’s also working on the remake of Panzer Dragoon 2: Zwei at the moment. Given the massive array of Square Enix IPs that not only includes the collected works of both Squaresoft and Enix’s separate endeavors, but also the likes of Eidos and other collected developers over the years, it’s anyone’s guess at what Square Enix has Forever Entertainment working on.

That said, it would seem that a worldwide marketing campaign is on the way for whatever Square Enix and Forever Entertainment have in store. Fingers crossed for Star Ocean or Ogre Tactics, even if those are longshots. Stay tuned to Shacknews for updates and details as they become available.

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

    March 1, 2021 8:53 AM

    • Pharaoh721
      March 1, 2021 8:57 AM

      Please be Dragon Quest please be Dragon Quest

    • Borzoi legacy 10 years mercury mega
      Well, it won’t be Einhander. :/

      Star Ocean sounds reasonable.

      • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
        star ocean first departure r REMAKE

    • JohnnyChugs
      Real talk, I would slay for the likes of Star Ocean, Front Mission, Legacy of Kain, or Ogre Tactics.

      But based on current trends, I'm betting on something like Deus Ex.

      • Borzoi legacy 10 years mercury mega
        Legacy of Kain would be amazing, but alas, I don’t see that one being handled by this particular porting company.

        That franchise would sadly take a lot of money, hype and probably a TV show tie-in to unearth it from its tragic grave.

        • lacker legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          I want them to rerelease Legacy of Kain with two changes. No slowdown and no loading.

          • Borzoi legacy 10 years mercury mega
            I’d like Michael Bell to get more voice acting work. He is the greatest of all time.

      • Masem legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        "DX: The Fall Remastered"!

      • prokat legacy 10 years
        ohh I miss old front mission... that would be dreamy.

    • kallanta legacy 10 years mercury mega
      King's Knight, 3D World Runner, EVO, Rad Racer...which is it?!

