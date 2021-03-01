Wonhon: A Vengeful Spirit takes players on a tale of death & revenge in Q2 2021 Coming from publisher Super.com, Wonhon puts players in the role of a spirit whose only path to vengeance is through stealth and possession.

In the genre of stealth games, players are often tasked with making use of the resources of a character that’s ill-equipped to take a head-on fight. However, what happens when you’re a ghost and your only tool is the corporeal bodies of the living? Such is the story being presented in Wonhon: A Vengeful Spirit, and ahead of its launch in this coming season, players can try out a free prologue of the game and see for themselves how it works.

Publisher Super.com and developer Busan Sanai Games announced new details on Wonhon: A Vengeful Spirit on March 1, 2021. The game is set to arrive on PC via Steam sometime in Q2 2021, but most notable is the launch of a free prologue for the game that allows for play of the starting narrative of the game. You can also see the latest trailer for Wonhon: A Vengeful Spirit just below.

Wonhon is a story set in 1920s era Korea. Players take on the role of a girl who is killed alongside her family as her home village is overrun in a military conflict. Approached by Jeoseung Saja, the God of Death, the girl is given the opportunity to wage a campaign of revenge against those who wronged her. Level by level, you will guide the ghostly girl in carrying out her bloody vengeance, but not alone. As a ghost, you can do little on your own, but by possessing the bodies of humans and animals alike, you can turn foes against each other, jump body to body, and eliminate your targets in a unique style of paranormal stealth-action gameplay.

With the free prologue of Wonhon: A Vengeful Spirit out, you can see for yourself if the game is up your alley.