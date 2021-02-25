Seasonal Power bumps in Destiny 2 will be capped at 10 in the future Bungie will soon be changing up seasonal power bumps.

Bungie has shared a huge Destiny 2 2021 update post, where the developer spoke to a multitude of topics ranging from expansion delays to full crossplay support. In the post, Bungie also spoke about a change in the way seasonal power bumps will be altered in the future. Soon, Destiny 2’s seasonal power bump will be capped at 10.

This news was featured in the Destiny 2021 update posted by Bungie on February 25. “Last year we started a paradigm where we raised the overall Power cap by 50 each season. While this helped ensure that infusion caps shifted the meta, it also made each season feel like a significant reset to the Power you had accumulated.” After observing how the shift impacted the player experience, Bungie is tweaking the seasonal power cap once again.

“Starting in Season 14, we will only be raising the Power cap by 10 for each non-expansion season. This means if you reach the maximum Power in Season 13, when next season rolls around you will be directly in the 10-point Pinnacle band of the Power pursuit.”

The change will go into effect when Season 14 kicks off later this year. Bungie states that this move is an “experiment,” meaning that they’ll be closely observing the impact that the change has, and could very well make more adjustments in the future.

The Destiny 2 2021 update was chock-full of big announcements, such as the fact that The Witch Queen expansion has been delayed to 2022, and that full crossplay support will arrive with the start of Season 15. We’ve got the latest news and updates on Bungie’s multiplayer FPS right over on Shacknews’ Destiny 2 topic page.