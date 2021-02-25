New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Destiny 2 will get full crossplay support in Season 15

You'll soon be able to play Destiny 2 with your friends no matter what console or platform they call home.
Josh Hawkins
1

Crossplay is a feature that we’re seeing gain support in more and more games as they release and it looks like Bungie is going all in with it in Season 15 of Destiny 2.

The news broke via a development update today, which revealed a number of things, including the removal of Infusion caps, as well as the delay of The Witch Queen into 2022. Crossplay is another big feature on the developer’s agenda, and Bungie has plans to incorporate full crossplay support for Destiny 2 across all platforms in Season 15.

This is good news for those who have friends on other platforms—especially when you remember how long we went without the PC release of Destiny 2 originally. Many players never made the jump from console to PC because they had more friends on PlayStation or Xbox. Now you won’t have to choose between one or the other, though, as you’ll be able to team up with your friends on any console.

Crossplay has been on Guardians’ wishlist for a long, long time, so it’s great to see Bungie dedicated to bringing it to the sci-fi shooter, especially since there aren’t any plans to release a new Destiny game in the near future at any point. For more info and news, make sure you check out our Destiny 2 page.

Guides Editor

Joshua holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Creative Writing and has been exploring the world of video games for as long as he can remember. He enjoys everything from large-scale RPGs to small, bite-size indie gems and everything in between.

