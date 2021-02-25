Destiny 2 will get full crossplay support in Season 15 You'll soon be able to play Destiny 2 with your friends no matter what console or platform they call home.

Crossplay is a feature that we’re seeing gain support in more and more games as they release and it looks like Bungie is going all in with it in Season 15 of Destiny 2.

The news broke via a development update today, which revealed a number of things, including the removal of Infusion caps, as well as the delay of The Witch Queen into 2022. Crossplay is another big feature on the developer’s agenda, and Bungie has plans to incorporate full crossplay support for Destiny 2 across all platforms in Season 15.

Crossplay is coming to the masses in Season 15. We’ll be doing some internal rollouts and alpha tests in Season 14 to prepare for a widespread launch this fall. With Crossplay, you’ll be able to play with all your friends no matter what platform you call home. And don’t worry, we won’t be matching console and PC players together in the Crucible unless PC players specifically invite their console friends to play with them in the PC Crucible pools.

This is good news for those who have friends on other platforms—especially when you remember how long we went without the PC release of Destiny 2 originally. Many players never made the jump from console to PC because they had more friends on PlayStation or Xbox. Now you won’t have to choose between one or the other, though, as you’ll be able to team up with your friends on any console.

Crossplay has been on Guardians’ wishlist for a long, long time, so it’s great to see Bungie dedicated to bringing it to the sci-fi shooter, especially since there aren’t any plans to release a new Destiny game in the near future at any point. For more info and news, make sure you check out our Destiny 2 page.