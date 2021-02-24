Arcade1Up opens Midway Legacy Edition arcade pre-orders in honor of Mortal Kombat film With a reveal trailer for the new Mortal Kombat film having launched, Arcade1Up is opening pre-orders on its new Midway Legacy Edition arcade full of Midway arcade classics.

Arcade1Up has long shared arcade-faithful recreations of Midway arcade games throughout its product catalogue whether it was Mortal Kombat or NBA Jam. That said, with the launch of the new Mortal Kombat movie trailer last week, it’s definitely a time to celebrate the franchise. With that in mind, Arcade1Up has opened up pre-orders on its upcoming Midway Legacy Edition arcade which features a wealth of Mortal Kombat games and other Midway arcade classics.

Arcade1Up opened pre-orders for the Midway Legacy Edition arcade alongside a press release on February 24, 2021. Hot on the heels of the new Mortal Kombat trailer which launched last week, the Midway Legacy Edition arcade is a wonderful way to celebrate the history of Mortal Kombat and the extended Midway arcade catalogue. It features not only Mortal Kombat, Mortal Kombat 2, and Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3 in pure-to-form arcade style, but also a wealth of other Midway arcade games to keep the fun going. And all of it is wrapped in classic Mortal Kombat 2 panel and marquee art players will recognize from the original arcades of the ‘90s. It will retail for $399.99 and is available for pre-order through select Arcade1Up partners such as GameStop and Best Buy.

From panel and marquee art to control deck, the Midway Legacy Edition arcade drips with vintage Mortal Kombat 2 arcade style.

As with many of the Arcade 1Up 3/4 scale cabinet designs, the Midway Legacy Edition arcade features a 17-inch LCD screen with arcade-faithful controls (oriented to Mortal Kombat 2’s style) and an easy assembly process. The machine comes in just under 5-feet tall with its riser but can also be used without the riser for sitdown play. All of the games included are as follows:

Mortal Kombat

Mortal Kombat 2

Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3

Joust

Defender

Rampage

Gauntlet

Paperboy

Rootbeer Tapper

Bubbles

Toobin

Wizard of Wor

With all of this revealed, be sure to check out the Arcade1Up website for further details and products and stay tuned. We’ll have the latest details on the Midway Legacy Edition arcade, such as release dates, as they become available.