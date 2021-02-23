Satisfyer Talks Sex benefits on health and new products CES gets spicy as Satisfyer talks about sexual wellness and the new products it showed at Consumer Electronics Show 2021.

The Consumer Electronics Show has never just been about gaming, entertainment, or traditional consumer technology. There’s also a very important corner of it that is reserved for the newest technology in sexual activity and wellness. Satisfyer has long been a group dedicated to both the technology of sexual wellness and thoughtful conversation surrounding the subject. With that in mind and a few new products to show off during CES 2021, we took the opportunity to talk to the Satisfyer group.

With a number of sexual pleasure and wellness products already on the market, Satisfyer augmented its catalogue with the full launch of the Satisfyer Connect app, which allows user to connect to supported Satisfyer devices and created custom, personalized, and intimate experiences whether solo or alongside a partner. Satisfyer won CES 2021 Innovation Awards for this alongside the launch of its new Love Triangle product. An Air-Pulse Technology clit vibrator, the Love Triangle features a sophisticated silicone and waterproof design that utilizes pressure waves and vibrations to encapsulate a most precious place and drive the user delightfully beyond the brink. It can also be paired with Satisfyer Connect to custom create the experience you want out of its versatile capabilities.

Satifyer isn’t just interested in selling a product. It’s also interested in creating a sensible conversation around the matter of sexual technology and wellness. The company wants to promote availability and accessibility to a variety of consumers, no matter the limitations, and in turn, guide them to the product that will be right, safe, and effective for them. In that, it’s a little easier to see the thought and care that goes into Satisfyer technology design and business philosophy.

