ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 53 Get ready for some Super Punch-Out!!

It's that time again on the Stevetendo show(set to go live at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST) for another Shacker's choice night. Skankcore, Shacknews Contributing Editor, has once again spent his hard earned Shack points to pick our next Stevetendo show game, Super Punch-Out!! Just like the NES Punch-Out!!, this will be my first time playing the Super Nintendo version so let's hope I'll be able to lead Little Mac to the World Video Boxing Association title.

Shackers who want to be a part of all the excitement can join in on the Shacknews Twitch channel. Not being able to tune into tonight's episode isn't an issue as the Stevetendo show airs on Mondays at 9 p.m EST/6 p.m. PST and Wednesdays at 8 p.m EST/5 p.m. PST.



The Stevetendo show isn't the only high-quality program we have on our Twitch channel. More info can be found on our livestream schedule for weekly programming.