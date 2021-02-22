New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Check out the next weekly livestream schedule to stay on top of all of our Shacknews Twitch content plans.
Bryan Lefler
Good Monday to all you fine Shacknews visitors and residents. How was your weekend? Did you get to unwind after the excitement of a new Nintendo Direct and BlizzCon? It feels like the gaming news is starting to ramp up as the summer approaches with the hype machine in full gear. A great way to keep track of all the top stories and more surrounding video games is with our excellent talk shows about just that! It's another full week of Shacknews Twitch livestreaming. Here's the schedule for all of our planned shows.

Shacknews livestream schedule - Week of February 22, 2021

There's no holidays to mess with our livestreams so we have a packed schedule for you with shows every day of the week (except Saturdays, for now). Whether you're looking for the latest in the indie-game scene, the best in retro variety, or in-depth pop culture and gaming focused talk shows, Shacknews Twitch has it all and even more. As always, you can watch with the embedded viewer in this article or pop in to the official Shacknews Twitch Headquarters. By hanging out with us in the chat room, you'll earn Shack Points to use on fun interactive rewards for the stream, including ways to influence what we play next on a few of our regular weekly shows! Here's the full rundown of our planned weekly livestreaming schedule.

Shacknews Livestream Schedule
Stream Name When to Watch
Indie-licious with TJ Monday at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET
Wide World of Electronic Sports with Blake and Bryan Monday at 3:30 p.m. PT / 6:30 p.m. ET
The Stevetendo Show! Monday at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET
The Stevetendo Show! Tuesday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET
Crabcast with Chris Wednesday at 12 p.m PT / 3 p.m. ET
The Stevetendo Show! Wednesday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET
skankcore64 with Bryan Wednesday at 9 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. ET
Pop! Goes the Culture! with Donovan and Greg Thursday at 1 p.m PT / 4 p.m. ET
Shack Air with Jan Thursday at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET
The Dump with Blake and TJ Friday at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET
ChattyStream with LandrosRadick Friday at 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m ET
skankcore64 with Bryan Sunday at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET

We'd like to extend a thank you to everyone that supports our livestreaming efforts in any way possible. By lurking in chat, talking with hosts, or sharing our streams on social media; you make a huge positive impact for Shacknews Twitch. If you'd like to go one step further in supporting the channel, please consider a monthly Twitch subscription. You can even get one for free each month by linking your Twitch and Amazon accounts together for Prime Gaming.

There's the full livestreaming schedule for Shacknews this week, if you can't be there to catch all the content live, that's understandable! We have more lined up than any one person could consume, so if you'd like some great Shacknews video on your own time, be sure to check out Shacknews and GamerHubTV on YouTube. There's weekly Twitch highlights to catch our best moments, coverage for BlizzConline and the latest Nintendo Direct, plus thousands of more hours of the best videos in gaming. 

Contributing Editor

From the test launch of the NES in New York to 4K gaming in his living room, Bryan Lefler has been immersed in video games his entire life. Battle tested in the arena shooters of the turn of the century yet kind to all animals that may cross him, Bryan enjoys a breadth of games but strives to be the best in any contest of digital skill. He is a former esports competitor and has been part of the Shacknews community for over 15 years. You can also catch him on skankcore64 streams on the Shacknews Twitch channel where he plays through the N64 library.

