Rainbow Six Siege adds Resident Evil Elite skin, teases Rick & Morty collaboration

Rainbow Six Siege is following up on last year's Tomb Raider Elite skin by offering a new Elite skin straight out of the Resident Evil universe. But that's not all that Ubisoft Montreal has in the works.
Ozzie Mejia
1

There's been a lot revealed about Rainbow Six Siege's next big update, Operation Crimson Heist. The key reveals involved the new Operator and the latest map rework. However, those that remember last February's Year 5 reveal will also recall that Ubisoft Montreal had a special surprise in the form of a collaboration with another gaming franchise. Now Ubisoft is ready to follow up on last year's Tomb Raider skin by unveiling an all-new Elite skin for Zofia, one that ties in to everyone's favorite S.T.A.R.S. agent from Resident Evil.

Check out Operator Zofia, as she dons a classic Jill Valentine skin. Part of a new Zofia Elite Resident Evil Set that's about to release with Operation Crimson Heist, she can be seen wearing the old-school Jill outfit from the earlier Resident Evil games. That includes the S.T.A.R.S. uniform and the signature beret.

This collaboration continues the trend of Ubisoft reaching across the aisle to other game publishers for special crossover content. Last February, Ash received a special Tomb Raider set, a collaboration with publisher Square Enix and developer Crystal Dynamics. Like that set, this comes after a round of talks with Capcom, who helped contribute to this new outfit. The most fascinating item of note is that the Resident Evil collaboration will apparently not end here. Ubisoft Montreal has a second Elite skin from Resident Evil lined up for later this year, so keep an eye out for that in the coming months.

There's also something else on the way and it's a collaboration that few might have expected.

That sure does look like a portal from Rick & Morty. What comes of this, who knows? Ubisoft Montreal is staying very quiet about this, but promise more information in the future. Stay tuned.

Details on how to pick up the Zofia Elite Resident Evil Set are coming soon. In the meantime, we recently got to check out Operation Crimson Heist, so be sure to check out our hands-on preview.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

