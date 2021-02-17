ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 51 It's another adventure for the Steve crew in Final Fantasy 3.

Everyone's favorite crew will continue their journey in Final Fantasy 3 during tonight's Stevetendo show, scheduled to go live at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST. For those who haven't been paying attention, we have been naming every playable character that can be named a different variant of "Steve." We have been making progress but it's only going to get tougher from here.

Shackers who want to be a part of all the excitement can join in on the Shacknews Twitch channel. It's not an issue if you can't make tonight's episode, you have the chance to watch on Monday at 9 p.m. EST/6 p.m. PST and Tueday at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST. Subscribe with Prime Gaming to show support to the Stevetendo show.



The Stevetendo show isn't the only high-quality program we have on our Twitch channel. More info can be found on our livestream schedule for weekly programming.