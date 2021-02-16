Happy Fat Tuesday, Shacknews! We hope you're warm and safe as the United States is beleaguered by winter storms across the nation. The long President's Day weekend is over so our livestream content is set to ramp back up into full gear. With a holiday Monday behind us, that means no Indie-licious, no Wide World of Electronic Sports, and one less Stevetendo Show! Not to fret, however, we still have more streams than any one person could reasonably consume lined up. We even have a special Guilty Gear Strive beta event with TJ Denzer planned, so if you're missing the weekly intimate indie showcase, our favorite News Editor will still be around for a late night Shacknews livestream as he gets familiar with Arc System Works' newest fighting game.

Shacknews livestream schedule - Week of February 16, 2021

Shacknews Livestream Schedule Stream Name When to Watch The Stevetendo Show! Tuesday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET Crabcast with Chris Wednesday at 12 p.m PT / 3 p.m. ET The Stevetendo Show! Wednesday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET skankcore64 with Bryan Wednesday at 9 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. ET Pop! Goes the Culture! with Donovan and Greg Thursday at 1 p.m PT / 4 p.m. ET Shack Air with Jan Thursday at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET Guilty Gear Strive open beta with TJ Thursday at 8 p.m. PT / 11 p.m. ET The Dump with Blake and TJ Friday at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET ChattyStream with LandrosRadick Friday at 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m ET skankcore64 with Bryan Sunday at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET

