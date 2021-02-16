New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Nintendo Direct February 2021 livestream to feature Smash Bros news & upcoming games

A February 2021 Nintendo Direct livestream will show off 50 minutes of Super Smash Bros Ultimate announcements and new upcoming Switch titles.
TJ Denzer
3

As we charge headlong through the first months of the 2021 calendar, many eyes have been on Nintendo as it finishes its run of Super Mario Bros 35th anniversary projects and moves into uncharted territory. Thankfully, we’re about to find out what Nintendo has up its sleeve in the coming months. A new Nintendo Direct has been announced for this week and promises to share not only updates on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, but also upcoming Nintendo Switch titles coming in the first half of 2021.

Nintendo announced its next Direct livestream presentation via the Nintendo of America Twitter on February 16, 2021. On February 17, 2021 at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET, Nintendo will go live on its YouTube channel with a presentation clocking in at around 50 minutes. During the presentation, Nintendo is expected to share a wealth of updates and reveals which will include Super Smash Bros. Ultimate news. Nintendo also promises to showcase some titles coming to the Nintendo Switch in the next few months.

Nintendo has played it close to the vest outside of the Super Mario Bros. 35th anniversary content coming into 2021, but with Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury wrapped up with a neat bow, the rest of the year looks foggy. Many, including us here at Shacknews, have made guesses at what comes next, but this February Nintendo Direct will be quite illuminating, at least as far as early 2021 goes. With Nintendo franchises like The Legend of Zelda, Metroid, Kid Icarus, and F-Zero featuring anniversaries to name a few this year, it will be interesting to see what Nintendo has in store for us. At least we know we’ll be seeing something new for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

As the Nintendo Direct February 2021 livestream presentation nears, be sure to stay tuned to Shacknews for all the latest announcements and reveals headed our way during the event.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola