Nintendo Direct February 2021 livestream to feature Smash Bros news & upcoming games A February 2021 Nintendo Direct livestream will show off 50 minutes of Super Smash Bros Ultimate announcements and new upcoming Switch titles.

As we charge headlong through the first months of the 2021 calendar, many eyes have been on Nintendo as it finishes its run of Super Mario Bros 35th anniversary projects and moves into uncharted territory. Thankfully, we’re about to find out what Nintendo has up its sleeve in the coming months. A new Nintendo Direct has been announced for this week and promises to share not only updates on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, but also upcoming Nintendo Switch titles coming in the first half of 2021.

Nintendo announced its next Direct livestream presentation via the Nintendo of America Twitter on February 16, 2021. On February 17, 2021 at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET, Nintendo will go live on its YouTube channel with a presentation clocking in at around 50 minutes. During the presentation, Nintendo is expected to share a wealth of updates and reveals which will include Super Smash Bros. Ultimate news. Nintendo also promises to showcase some titles coming to the Nintendo Switch in the next few months.

Tune in 2/17 at 2 p.m. PT for a #NintendoDirect livestream featuring roughly 50 minutes of information focused on available games like Super #SmashBrosUltimate and games coming to #NintendoSwitch in the first half of 2021.https://t.co/fbG3hEtD0Q pic.twitter.com/w8J6lbdIkQ — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 16, 2021

Nintendo has played it close to the vest outside of the Super Mario Bros. 35th anniversary content coming into 2021, but with Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury wrapped up with a neat bow, the rest of the year looks foggy. Many, including us here at Shacknews, have made guesses at what comes next, but this February Nintendo Direct will be quite illuminating, at least as far as early 2021 goes. With Nintendo franchises like The Legend of Zelda, Metroid, Kid Icarus, and F-Zero featuring anniversaries to name a few this year, it will be interesting to see what Nintendo has in store for us. At least we know we’ll be seeing something new for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

