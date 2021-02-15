New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Evening Reading - February 15, 2021 (President's Day)

President's Day is winding down here in the United States, so come join us for some Evening Reading.
Ozzie Mejia
3

Greetings, travelers! It may be President's Day, but we're not skipping out on Evening Reading here at Shacknews. Even though the staff took the day off to observe our country's greatest leaders, including Duke Nukem, we're still closing out our weekdays as usual. Let's dive right in.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

What the hell is happening in Texas?

Stay safe out there, Texans!

Much love,
-Some jerk from Southern California

The world needs so much more Deadpool

Deadpootin

I feel your pain, Scoops

I don't know if I've ever told you guys this, but Cyber Shadow is freakin' hard.

Cars going in circles

The Daytona 500 was Sunday and, in case you missed, OOH, CARS GO CRASH!

Really, I only remembered this race happened because it ran so long that it wound up pre-empting the Fox Sunday night comedies. I love my Bob's Burgers.

The Untitled Goose Game/Goat Simulator crossover you never knew you wanted

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

Not sure when I'll get to do Evening Reading again, so I may as well take this chance to once again express my love for my boys, The Acclaimed!

And of course, NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day was last night. Find something better in wrestling today than CAAAAAAAAMERON GRIMES! HA HA HA!

I mean, isn't this pretty much everyone who got in on GameStop early? STONKS!

Tonight in video game music

Is there a more majestic instrument than the recorder?

Happy President's Day!

And that's your Evening Reading for tonight, Shacknews. If you like what we do, considering subscribing to Shacknews Mercury. It supports our site and keeps the lights on for as little as $1 a month.

Join the Evening Reading conversation below or find something to talk about on Chatty.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    February 15, 2021 8:35 PM

    Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Evening Reading - February 15, 2021 (President's Day)

    • OzzieMejia moderator
      reply
      February 15, 2021 9:23 PM

      I forgot to throw this in the story, but I may as well put it over here. So apparently, Cameron Grimes' gimmick is a semi-true story. He apparently DID invest in GameStop IRL. He didn't make "fuck you" money like the gimmick, but he apparently made five figures. So good for him.

      • dognose moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        February 15, 2021 9:47 PM

        Hats off for understanding the true meaning of this day in your intro :)

Hello, Meet Lola