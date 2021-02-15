Evening Reading - February 15, 2021 (President's Day)

Greetings, travelers! It may be President's Day, but we're not skipping out on Evening Reading here at Shacknews. Even though the staff took the day off to observe our country's greatest leaders, including Duke Nukem, we're still closing out our weekdays as usual. Let's dive right in.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

What the hell is happening in Texas?

This is my home in Houston, TX. This is my dog’s first time seeing snow, and this is my first time losing power due to a winter storm.



What a weird day in Texas. pic.twitter.com/sNhRhhD8BZ — Andrea Leinfelder (@a_leinfelder) February 15, 2021

It’s safe to say my big beautiful basset hound niece loves the snow. Run Mabel! Run like the wind! #ShesGlorious #Mabel #TexasSnow #AccordionBusBody 🚎🚎 pic.twitter.com/R14si6JILS — Jenny Johnson (@JennyJohnsonHi5) February 15, 2021

Stay safe out there, Texans!

Much love,

-Some jerk from Southern California

The world needs so much more Deadpool

I feel your pain, Scoops

I don't know if I've ever told you guys this, but Cyber Shadow is freakin' hard.

Cars going in circles

The Daytona 500 was Sunday and, in case you missed, OOH, CARS GO CRASH!

Really, I only remembered this race happened because it ran so long that it wound up pre-empting the Fox Sunday night comedies. I love my Bob's Burgers.

The Untitled Goose Game/Goat Simulator crossover you never knew you wanted

when your goose protects the dog from the goats

(viralhog) pic.twitter.com/jU4DqD3DIj — Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) February 15, 2021

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

Not sure when I'll get to do Evening Reading again, so I may as well take this chance to once again express my love for my boys, The Acclaimed!

And of course, NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day was last night. Find something better in wrestling today than CAAAAAAAAMERON GRIMES! HA HA HA!

Behold, the greatest NXT hype video ever for Cameron Grimes. #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/mqmA5k1Cjd — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) February 15, 2021

I mean, isn't this pretty much everyone who got in on GameStop early? STONKS!

Tonight in video game music

Play Bob-Omb Battlefield on a random instrument? @insanerainmusic will do his best! pic.twitter.com/UMIR3tgapo — Zeldathon (@Zeldathons) February 15, 2021

Is there a more majestic instrument than the recorder?

Happy President's Day!

Happy #PresidentsDay! We miss seeing these guys, but we know they'll be back soon! pic.twitter.com/6FeM7XTNIc — Reagan Airport (@Reagan_Airport) February 15, 2021

For centuries, Presidents have traveled across the country aboard trains to reach the people they serve. Watch to learn about the long history between US Presidents and Trains through the years. #PresidentsDay #Amtrak50 pic.twitter.com/LjJUwghQWQ — Amtrak (@Amtrak) February 15, 2021

And that's your Evening Reading for tonight, Shacknews. If you like what we do, considering subscribing to Shacknews Mercury. It supports our site and keeps the lights on for as little as $1 a month.

Join the Evening Reading conversation below or find something to talk about on Chatty.