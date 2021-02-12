Shacknews Twitch Highlights: Shovel Knight, Warzone, and Blue Fire Let's dish out some Shacknews Twitch Highlights as we head into the weekend.

Livestreaming is a big part of what we do here at Shacknews. Nearly every day of the week, we go live with a variety of different shows ranging from news discussions, industry analysis, and let’s plays. That said, it’s so much content that we understand one person couldn’t logically consume it all. Because of that, we created this series of Shacknews Twitch Highlights to provide you with the best moments from our week in streaming.

This week’s episode kicks off with a special ShackStream where Shacknews Contributing Tech Editor Chris Jarrard played some Call of Duty: Warzone. The free-to-play battle royale is nearly a year old and seems to be getting bigger each day. Come for exciting gameplay, stay for cryptocurrency discussion.

Next up is a very special edition of Skankcore 64. This week, Bryan “skankcore” Lefler stepped away from his quest to complete every game released for the Nintendo 64 in North America, to play a newly surfaced Goldeneye Remaster from several years ago. It’s a fun walk down memory lane and a fascinating look at what could have been.

We then visit Steve Tyminski for the latest episode of The Stevetendo Show, a more relaxed let’s play show where Steve plays through some of his favorite Nintendo titles. This week, Steve jumps into some Shovel Knight. Though it’s not commonly considered a “Nintendo Game,” the franchise has been a staple on Nintendo’s platforms since the beginning.

Lastly, we stop by Indie-licious, our weekly series focused on titles from indie developers. This week, Host TJ Denzer played some Blue Fire, a new adventure game from ROBI Studios. Watch as Denzer makes his way through a mysterious world in this week’s video.

That does it for our latest episode of Shacknews Twitch Highlights. To catch these shows live, follow us over on Twitch. For more videos, subscribe to the Shacknews YouTube channel.