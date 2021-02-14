ShackStream: skankcore64 Episode 37 - I don't love you, Superman

Happy Valentine's Day Shacknews! If you're still looking for a date or maybe something to watch with your special someone, look no further! skankcore64 and the quest to beat all N64 North American releases continues today at 2 p.m PT/5 p.m. ET. Between myself and Superman 64, there's sure to be some kind of tragedy in store for your amusement!

Episode 37 - I don't love you, Superman

It's a day for romance and surprises, love and companionship, togetherness and compassion. That must mean it's time for skankcore64! Today, I have another date with Kal El and his terrible fashion sense. I'm sure he'll want to take a flying tour of Metropolis through some fog and rings, save a few citizens in distress, and then wrap it up with a boring visit to another city landmark in order to rescue someone else. What about my needs, Superman 64? I'm tired of your incessantly repetitive voice samples, unpredictable behavior, and refusal to better yourself on any level!

Speaking of levels, it looks like we're nearing the end of another adventure on skankcore64. I think I only have two story levels left with another flying section between them. Hopefully this means I'll be rolling credits later today and on to the next game! Normally, this is where I would talk about how you can make suggestions for the next game played during my stream in chat, but not this time! The Shack Points reward for picking the next game played has been redeemed by none other than our resident nerd rocker reviews editor, Blake Morse! Blake put up some big Shack Points in order to choose Duke Nukem 64 as the next game I tackle on my journey. Seeing that President's Day is around the corner, we'd like to salute the Duke here at Shacknews. There couldn't be a more patriotic game to play next and I can't wait! But I can't neglect my challenge, so Superman 64 will be defeated before I move on.

Tune in to see the end of another game (hopefully) right here with the embedded viewer, or join in the fun on the Shacknews Twitch page. Just knowing that you're lurking about gives me the motivation I need to power through this mess of a game, however, chatting with you while I play is even better!

I'd like to thank everyone that stops by to support our Twitch channel in any way possible. Regular viewers, followers, and interaction mean the world to all the hosts of the Shacknews Twitch line-up. If you'd like to support our efforts even more, find out how you can link your Twitch and Amazon accounts together for a free Twitch subscription every month and consider using it on Shacknews. Your monthly subscriptions help us ensure that our weekly deluge of Twitch content doesn't dry up!

If you can't watch the stream live, you can always catch up with VODs on my YouTube channel, I'm working on getting those caught up soon! Of course, if you're browsing YouTube, the Shacknews channel has the best in gaming video content, including weekly Twitch Highlights and much more!