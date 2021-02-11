Dead by Daylight gets new DIVERGENCE Tome, challenges, & further graphical overhauls Behaviour Interactive's asymmetrical horror game just launched a hefty set of updates, further overhauling characters and environments and adding a new Tome to explore.

As Behaviour Interactive continues to raise the quality of Dead by Daylight for the next-gen era of gaming, overhauls are coming fast and furious for many of the features in the game. Alongside it comes other goodies to keep survivors ever pressing onward and killers ever chasing them down to appease The Entity. The latest updates to Dead by Daylight upgraded a map and some characters, not to mention adding the new Tome: DIVERGANCE with challenges to go along with it.

Dead by Daylight revealed the new DIVERGENCE Tome and further Realm Beyond updates via trailers on its YouTube Channel and a new blog post. First up, the latest Realm Beyond update focuses on the Gideon Meat Plant map inspired by Saw and the Crotus Prenn Asylum. Both maps have been overhauled with new textures, lighting, and more meant to take advantage of new graphical capabilities of next-gen consoles and PC hardware. Improvements have also been made to the HUD and killers the Nurse and the Clown.

That wasn’t the only thing in the new updates, though. Dead by Daylight is also getting a new Tome full of lore and challenges for players to explore as they rack up Bloodpoints. This latest Tome, called DIVERGENCE, focuses on Yui Kimura, The Nurse and the Observer, particularly sharing alternate takes on what could have happened with Yui if she had made different choices and the butterfly effect of these moments. With this Tome comes new tracks of free rewards, as well as a premium track featuring cosmetics for The Nurse, Yui, The Oni, Claudette Morel, and Felix Richter.

As Behaviour Interactive continues to work on improvements to Dead by Daylight, supposedly colorblind options are also on the way. Stay tuned for these and other updates in all of our latest coverage of the game.