Shackstream: skankcore64 Episode 36 - Every stream more Super than the last

It's another Wednesday night retro game takeover on Shacknews Twitch, and skankcore64 is here to cap it off with our journey to roll credits on every Nintendo 64 game released in North America. Join us tonight at 9 p.m. PT/12 a.m. ET for the continuing adventures of Superman: The New Superman Adventures!

Episode 36 - Every stream more Super than the last

Superman 64 is a confusing game. It's excruciating, infuriating, and tedious gameplay grates on the nerves on literally frame one of gameplay. However, I find myself having a little bit of fun streaming this mess on skankcore64 for the project and the viewers. Yes, it's terrible. Sure, it's broken. Ok, it's one of the worst games ever made, but you know what? I beat Quest 64, and I did it live on Shacknews Twitch. And I'm going to finish Superman 64 live on Shacknews Twitch because that's what I am here to do, and I'm going to make it fun because I will not let Superman beat me. I will become the Lex Luthor to Superman 64's abundance of bad design and find my fun in conquering this infamous game to add it to our growing list of defeated N64 titles.

Check in tonight after The Stevetendo Show! with the embedded viewer below or you can join in the fun and chat live on the Shacknews Twitch channel. I appreciate everyone that stops by cheer or jeer, so don't be shy!

Again, I'd like to thank everyone that enjoys our Shacknews Twitch content by watching any way possible, chatting with us live, or even lurking in chat. If you'd like to support our weekly rotation of Shacknews livestreams, Twitch subscriptions are a great way to keep the show going. Check out our guide on how you can link your Amazon Prime and Twitch accounts together for a free subscription each month!

If you can't stop in live, you can catch up on VODs of skankcore64 on my YouTube channel. While you're there, make sure you subscribe to Shacknews for the best reviews, previews, interviews, Twitch highlights, and much more!