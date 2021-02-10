Shackstream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 49

The exciting adventure of the Steve clan will continue tonight during our Final Fantasy III playthrough. For those who haven't been following, we have a running gag on the stream where each namable character has some form of my name, Steve. We have our sights set on progressing through the floating island, where we left off last time.

Shackers who want to be a part of all the excitement can join in on the Shacknews Twitch channel. It's not an issue if you can't make tonight's episode, you also have the chance to watch on Monday night at 9 p.m. EST/6 p.m. PST as well as Tuesday night at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST. Subscribe with Prime Gaming to show support to the Stevetendo show.



The Stevetendo show isn't the only high-quality program we have on our Twitch channel. More info can be found on our livestream schedule for weekly programming.