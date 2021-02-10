New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Valheim surpasses one million copies sold during first week of early access

The viking-heavy survival game is surpassing all expectations with a monster first week of sales.

Chris Jarrard
1

Every once in a while, there is a new PC game that comes along and instantly takes off. In 2021, it would seem that Iron Gate’s Valheim is currently such a game. Since it launched into Steam Early Access just over a week ago, the multiplayer survival game has sold more than one million copies and shows no signs of losing momentum.

Valheim is a cooperative PvE game set against the backdrop of Norse mythology. Up to ten people can be on a server at once and Iron Gate has provided software to allow the community to operate private servers. Given this freedom, the community has expanded rapidly, with the game hitting 160,000 concurrent players already. 

Not only is Valheim a hit with PC gamers, but it is also winning hearts and minds via streams on Twitch. According to a recent blog post from the developers, Valheim had over 127,000 peak viewers on the streaming service in week one alone. User reviews on Steam are listed as Overwhelmingly Positive, indicating that folks who have played that game are extremely satisfied.

Should you decide to begin your journey and work towards slaying Odin’s rivals, make sure to have a look at our collection of Valheim guides and walkthrough. Our guides team has been hard at work ensuring that you’ll have the best and most accurate information needed to survive your trip into the darkness.

Contributing Tech Editor

Chris Jarrard likes playing games, crankin' tunes, and looking for fights on obscure online message boards. He understands that breakfast food is the only true food. Don't @ him.

