PS5 DualSense drift is starting to occur for some users

The PS5’s DualSense is, despite some design gripes, a pretty great controller. It feels good in the hands, is responsive, and the reactive triggers and haptic feedback provide interesting functionality where applicable. However, it looks like some unfortunate problems are popping up for some players and it’s one that Switch players probably know all too well at this point. Apparently, the PS5 DualSense controller may be susceptible to drift.

Several reports of stick drift on the PS5 DualSense have come in fairly recently, as first reported by Kotaku. According to several posts on Reddit, there are instances of the DualSense’s sticks are drifting slightly even at rest. In one post, a user reported experiencing the issue as early as 10 days after purchase. Another shared an actual video of the drift in action where the DualSense is sitting at rest during a game of Destiny 2, but the aim is moving in the game anyways.

When Kotaku reached out to Sony regarding the matter of DualSense drift, the PlayStation support center told them (after an apparently hefty wait time) that the matter is covered under warranty, but players have to cover the cost of shipping, which can vary based on area.

Drift has been an issue in some new console hardware, most notably tied to the Nintendo Switch’s Joy-Cons. Such was the prevalence of the issue for Switch players that Nintendo was forced to respond to the matter and a class-action lawsuit against Nintendo over the matter of drift in Joy-Cons is still ongoing. There’s even an EU investigation set to look into Joy-Con complaints, reported back in January. Nonetheless, the matter of the PS5 DualSense and its drift will likely be something for which to keep an eye out.

