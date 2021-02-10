New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

PS5 DualSense drift is starting to occur for some users

PS5 players are reporting that DualSense stick drift has been occurring similarly to Nintendo Switch Joy-Con drift as early as 10 days after purchase.
TJ Denzer
4

The PS5’s DualSense is, despite some design gripes, a pretty great controller. It feels good in the hands, is responsive, and the reactive triggers and haptic feedback provide interesting functionality where applicable. However, it looks like some unfortunate problems are popping up for some players and it’s one that Switch players probably know all too well at this point. Apparently, the PS5 DualSense controller may be susceptible to drift.

Several reports of stick drift on the PS5 DualSense have come in fairly recently, as first reported by Kotaku. According to several posts on Reddit, there are instances of the DualSense’s sticks are drifting slightly even at rest. In one post, a user reported experiencing the issue as early as 10 days after purchase. Another shared an actual video of the drift in action where the DualSense is sitting at rest during a game of Destiny 2, but the aim is moving in the game anyways.

Dualsense Drift from r/PS5

When Kotaku reached out to Sony regarding the matter of DualSense drift, the PlayStation support center told them (after an apparently hefty wait time) that the matter is covered under warranty, but players have to cover the cost of shipping, which can vary based on area.

Drift has been an issue in some new console hardware, most notably tied to the Nintendo Switch’s Joy-Cons. Such was the prevalence of the issue for Switch players that Nintendo was forced to respond to the matter and a class-action lawsuit against Nintendo over the matter of drift in Joy-Cons is still ongoing. There’s even an EU investigation set to look into Joy-Con complaints, reported back in January. Nonetheless, the matter of the PS5 DualSense and its drift will likely be something for which to keep an eye out.

Have you played on the PS5 DualSense and experienced any issues? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty section below as we continue to follow this situation with new updates and information.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

