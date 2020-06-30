Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa apologizes for Joy-Con drifting issue Shuntaro Furukawa has apologized for the Joy-Con drift issue that's been present seemingly since the Switch's launch.

If you or someone you know has ever been affected by the infamous Joy-Con drift issue, know that the president of Nintendo has your back and is sorry.

Shuntaro Furukawa has issued an apology for the Joy-Con drift issue several Switch owners have reported with their consoles. It's been going on since the Switch initially debuted in 2017, and there seems to have been no end in sight since.

In fact, it prompted individuals to join with the law office of Chimicles Schwartz Kriner and Donaldson-Smith to file a class-action lawsuit against Nintendo. The issue apparently has gone unsolved for some time. That's probably why Furukawa found it necessary to formally apologize.

“Regarding the Joy-Con, we apologize for any trouble caused to our customers,” said Furukawa, speaking during Nintendo’s 80th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

“We are continuing to aim to improve our products, but as the Joy-Con is the subject of a class-action lawsuit in the United States and this is still a pending issue, we would it like to refrain from responding about any specific actions.”

It's unclear what Nintendo is currently doing in response to the drifting problem at the moment, but this does seem to be the ultimate acknowledgement that there was indeed a problem. It remains to be seen what the company's next move is beyond this apologetic statement.