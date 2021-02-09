Shackstream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 48

Shovel Knight fans will be in for a good time tonight as I'm going to continue the Shovel Knight: Plague of Shadows playthrough. Plague of Shadows stars Plague Knight in his quest to obtain essences from the Order of No Quarter to make the ideal potion.

Shackers who want to be a part of all the excitement can join in on the Shacknews Twitch channel. It's not an issue if you can't make tonight's episode, you also have the chance to watch on Monday night at 9 p.m. EST/6 p.m. PST as well as Wednesday night at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST. Subscribe with your Prime Gaming account to show just how much of a fan of the Stevetendo show and Shacknews you are!

The Stevetendo show isn't the only high quality program we have on the Shacknews Twitch channel. More info can be found on our livestream schedule for weekly programming.