New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Shackstream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 48

Plague Knight will be front and center on tonight's Stevetendo show.
Steve Tyminski
1

Shovel Knight fans will be in for a good time tonight as I'm going to continue the Shovel Knight: Plague of Shadows playthrough. Plague of Shadows stars Plague Knight in his quest to obtain essences from the Order of No Quarter to make the ideal potion.

Shackers who want to be a part of all the excitement can join in on the Shacknews Twitch channel. It's not an issue if you can't make tonight's episode, you also have the chance to watch on Monday night at 9 p.m. EST/6 p.m. PST as well as Wednesday night at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST. Subscribe with your Prime Gaming account to show just how much of a fan of the Stevetendo show and Shacknews you are!

The Stevetendo show isn't the only high quality program we have on the Shacknews Twitch channel. More info can be found on our livestream schedule for weekly programming.

Contributing Editor

Steve is from the great state of New Jersey.  He went to college for History and has experience working in photography and video work. He’s grown up on Nintendo and loves sports, fighting, and role-playing games. He’s also big into video game soundtracks.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola