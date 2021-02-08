New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Shackstream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 47

Take some time out of your week to watch some classic Nintendo games.
Steve Tyminski
History will be made this evening on the Stevetendo show with our first Shacker's choice night. Skankcore, Shacknews Contributing Editor, has spent his Shack points to select the next Stevetendo show game on stream. It will my first time playing Journey to Silius and should make for a good night. I only know the game was originally based off of the Terminator film, so it does have that going for it.

You can join me tonight at 9 p.m. EST/6 p.m. PST for some old-school Nintendo games on the Shacknews Twitch channel.  Can't make it tonight? No worries! You can also tune into The Stevetendo Show on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m PST and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST/ 5 p.m PST. Want to support the work we're doing? Make sure you do it for Shacknews and subscribe with your Prime Gaming sub to help support the show!

I hope to see you around. If you'd like, you can also check out our livestream schedule for a look at all the shows we have planned this week.

Steve is from the great state of New Jersey.  He went to college for History and has experience working in photography and video work. He’s grown up on Nintendo and loves sports, fighting, and role-playing games. He’s also big into video game soundtracks.

