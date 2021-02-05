New Call of Duty Warzone patch aims to fix stim glitch The latest Warzone patch offers a few changes aimed at general housekeeping.

The folks over a Treyarch have pushed out a new patch for Call of Duty: Warzone. This new update is headlined by a new stim glitch fix, as well as other minor adjustments and fixes. This is not the first time a Warzone patch has claimed to fix the infamous stim glitch, but hopefully, for the players, the glitch will no longer be making appearances in-game.

The full list of patch notes can be accessed on Treyarch’s website.

GENERAL

New fix to remove infinite stim glitch

Issue stemmed from player getting stuck in throwback state after throwing back a live grenade

Adjusted match bonus and kill XP reward of Kingslayer mode to be more in line with Verdansk BR

This is part of our continued effort to normalize XP rewards across our various game modes

WEAPONS

Adjusted the timing of ammo replenishment during empty reloads for BOCW weapons

OPERATORS

Certain operator missions for Stitch should now track as intended

GUNSMITH

Fixed visual for the “Heavy Handed” Sledgehammer in the Player Armory

BARRACKS

Fixed issue where at high prestige levels, progress towards next level shown in Barracks Seasonal Progression did not match what was shown on the top banner of the main menu

STORE

Removed Tier Skips from Modern Warfare Bundles

Previewing Bruiser Cord watch in the Hot Shot Bundle will now display the correct watch

Fixed various minor issues including images, icons, and names

BUG FIXES

Fixed a crash that occurs when launching the game due to changes being made to Windows GDI32

Warzone players will still likely be disappointed that the loadout freeze bug has still not been fixed or formally addressed. Further support for Warzone is reportedly being handled by Raven Software, as the official patch notes page for today’s update informs players that further development notes will be posted on Raven’s website in the future. Just last week, Raven issued 60,000 account-level bans for cheaters.