Call of Duty: Warzone banned 60,000 cheaters today, and 300,000 since launch Players cheat and the banhammer swings.

Play a game online and you’re bound to encounter someone cheating. Whether they’re using in-game exploits or a third-party program, the end result is the same: no fun for those playing by the rules. Call of Duty: Warzone developer Raven Software has today announced that a further 60,000 accounts have been banned from playing the game, forever.

Raven Software is working to improve its cheater-catching tools.

Since Call of Duty: Warzone launched, more than 300,000 permanent bans have been handed out by developer Raven Software. Today’s 60,000 bans have helped the team continue its efforts to ensure a fair experience for all those that are dropping in for a match.

Not only is the team banning players that utilize cheats, the devs are actively looking for those who develop and distribute said cheat programs. According to the blog post the team is “continuing our efforts to identify and address cheat providers at the source, who distribute unauthorized third party software for modding or hacking.”

Raven Software also outlined the steps it has taken to ensure a safe environment for players. There have been backend security updates, better in-game reporting systems, the implementation of 2-factor authentication (which has prevented access of more than 180,000 suspect accounts), and also an increase to the size of teams that are dedicated to squashing out cheating.

Looking ahead, the teams behind these anti-cheat efforts will have more resources and measures, both preventative and enforcement, coming over the course of the year. What’s more, the work of the team isn’t happening in isolation. The systems and security developed here is being shared across the entire franchise. This should mean future Call of Duty titles can benefit from the strides being made by Raven Software. Make sure you stop by the Shacknews Call of Duty: Warzone page for ongoing coverage of this hit battle royale title.