Overwatch 2021 Lunar New Year adds Bounty Hunter brawl The Overwatch Lunar New Year event for the Year of the Ox has begun and it's going to turn players into bounty hunters.

The Year of the Ox has arrived and Overwatch is ready to celebrate it with this year's Lunar New Year event. Initially teased earlier this week, Blizzard has launched this year's event and has offered up some details on what players can expect to find. That includes a special Brawl for this event called Bounty Hunter.

Bounty Hunter will begin like any other free-for-all Overwatch session until one player scores a kill. At that point, the player who scores the kill becomes a Target, while the rest of the field becomes a Bounty Hunter. Whoever kills the Target becomes the new Target themselves until time runs out. Bounty Hunter will be available over the course of the Lunar New Year event. After the event is over, players can find it as a permanent part of the Arcade rotation.

Players can take part in the Bounty Hunter Brawl or any other standard Overwatch mode to take part in the Lunar New Year's weekly challenges. Rewards for the weekly challenges will come in the form of new Epic skins. The first week will feature Terracotta Medic Baptiste, the second week will offer Xiake McCree, and the third week will reward players with Imperial Guard Reaper. Those looking for Legendary skins can try and pull Bull Demon Orisa, Tiger Huntress Ashe, Dragonfire Bastion, Kkachi Echo, and Pale Serpent Widowmaker out of loot boxes.

As revealed earlier this week, the Overwatch 2021 Lunar New Year event begins today on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. It'll run until Thursday, February 25. The Overwatch website will offer more information on this year's festivities.