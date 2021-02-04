New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Overwatch 2021 Lunar New Year adds Bounty Hunter brawl

The Overwatch Lunar New Year event for the Year of the Ox has begun and it's going to turn players into bounty hunters.
Ozzie Mejia
1

The Year of the Ox has arrived and Overwatch is ready to celebrate it with this year's Lunar New Year event. Initially teased earlier this week, Blizzard has launched this year's event and has offered up some details on what players can expect to find. That includes a special Brawl for this event called Bounty Hunter.

Bounty Hunter will begin like any other free-for-all Overwatch session until one player scores a kill. At that point, the player who scores the kill becomes a Target, while the rest of the field becomes a Bounty Hunter. Whoever kills the Target becomes the new Target themselves until time runs out. Bounty Hunter will be available over the course of the Lunar New Year event. After the event is over, players can find it as a permanent part of the Arcade rotation.

Players can take part in the Bounty Hunter Brawl or any other standard Overwatch mode to take part in the Lunar New Year's weekly challenges. Rewards for the weekly challenges will come in the form of new Epic skins. The first week will feature Terracotta Medic Baptiste, the second week will offer Xiake McCree, and the third week will reward players with Imperial Guard Reaper. Those looking for Legendary skins can try and pull Bull Demon Orisa, Tiger Huntress Ashe, Dragonfire Bastion, Kkachi Echo, and Pale Serpent Widowmaker out of loot boxes.

As revealed earlier this week, the Overwatch 2021 Lunar New Year event begins today on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. It'll run until Thursday, February 25. The Overwatch website will offer more information on this year's festivities.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola