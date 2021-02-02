New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Overwatch 2021 Lunar New Year event begins this Thursday

Overwatch's annual Lunar New Year event is set to begin this week, as Blizzard kicks off the teases for new skins.
Ozzie Mejia
1

Overwatch has a handful of major events every year. Blizzard recently wrapped up the Winter Wonderland event, so now it's time to look ahead to the annual Lunar New Year celebration. And it looks like that time has arrived, because the Overwatch team announced that the event is set to kick off this coming Thursday.

The Overwatch Lunar New Year announcement came with the reveal of a new outfit for Ashe. She'll become the Tiger Huntress, which not only gives a distinctive new look, but also completely reskins B.O.B. into a giant, fearsome tiger man. Think someone like Tiger Claw from TMNT.

What else will the Lunar New Year event feature? Well, we don't know yet. Ashe's new outfit is the only major reveal so far, other than the theme, which will revolve around the Year of the Ox. Look for more details to arrive closer to the time of the event, which will likely include a few more skin reveals. Overwatch's Lunar New Year celebrations often feature brand new seasonal skins, as well as some cool limited-time games for Arcade mode. For example, last year's celebration for the Year of the Rat featured a Capture the Flag variant, while 2017's Year of the Rooster challenged players to capture flags adorned with roosters.

We'll learn more about Overwatch's Lunar New Year plans in the days ahead. In the meantime, be sure to mark your calendar for Thursday, February 4, because that's when the fun will begin. The Overwatch Lunar New Year event will run until Thursday, February 25.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola