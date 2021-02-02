Jurassic World Evolution & Final Fantasy 12 join Xbox Game Pass for February 2021 A new collection of games is on its way to Xbox Game Pass throughout February, including the Frontier Development's dinosaur park sim and the beloved FF12.

As we head into the next generation of consoles, the Xbox Game Pass continues to be one of the best deals in gaming. A huge part of that is the fact that Microsoft continues to add value to the program with an ever-growing library of games. That trend continues in February 2021 as Xbox further adds to its program with a new collection of titles. Headlining the list of additions this month are Final Fantasy 12: The Zodiac Age and Jurassic World Evolution, just to name a few.

Xbox announced the latest coming additions to Xbox Game Pass via a blog post on the console’s website on February 2, 2021. February 8, 2021, will be the date to watch as Jurassic World Evolution makes its way over to mobile and console devices while Final Fantasy 12 heads for console and PC play. Jurassic World Evolution has been a surprise hit from Frontier Developments, giving players the chance to try to run their own Jurassic Park dinosaur zoo while Final Fantasy 12 remains a beloved classic JRPG among the series from Square Enix.

The full lineup for February 2021's Xbox Game Pass additions includes Jurassic World Evolution, Final Fantasy 12, and Wolfenstein: Youngblood, just to name a few.

Here’s the full list of titles coming in Xbox Game Pass’s February 2021 lineup, when they will be available, and on what platforms they can be played:

Week of February 1

Ghost of a Tale, February 4 (PC)

Project Winter, February 4 (Android, Console and PC)

The Falconeer, February 4 (Android, Console and PC)

Week of February 8

Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age, February 11 (Console and PC)

Jurassic World Evolution, February 11 (Android and Console)

Stealth Inc. 2: A Game of Clones, February 11 (Android and Console)

Wolfenstein: Youngblood, February 11 (Android)

There are a number of good and interesting additions alongside Jurassic World and FF12 as well. These come in addition to January’s solid add-ons which included The Medium, Yakuza Remastered series, and Cyber Shadow. Want to know what we thought of these games? You can find reviews on The Medium and Cyber Shadow, as well as impressions on Yakuza Remastered as well.

Stay tuned for more on Xbox Game Pass as we continue to cover the latest and most interesting titles coming to the program, right here at Shacknews.