Destiny 2's Season of the Chosen trailer teases new Strike, Exotics & Cabal foes Destiny 2: Beyond Light's Season 13 (Season of the Chosen) looks to be packing on a new threat with Cabal Empress Caiatl and plenty of new gear and activity as you deal with her.

We’re well into Destiny 2: Beyond Light, and with it comes all of Bungie’s efforts to keep things fresh and entertaining as it moves the story forward. Season 13, dubbed Season of the Chosen is fast approaching and we got a new trailer full of interesting story, game mode, and gear reveals to get Guardians ready for the fresh and familiar battles ahead.

Bungie dropped the Destiny 2 Season of the Chosen trailer on the Destiny YouTube channel on February 2, 2021. The new trailer puts familiar Guardian leaders such as Zavala at a negotiations table with Cabal Empress Caiatl. Caiatl isn’t fond of the Hive and wants Guardians to help her destroy it with their support, support she demands as subservience. When Zavala says heck no, it resets the table for battle against the Cabal forces in a new chapter featuring new and returning Strikes such as Proving Grounds, new gear and exotics like the Draw Some Fire bow, and a revitalized Battlegrounds mode into play. Check it all out in action in the trailer below.

There are other goodies coming with Destiny 2’s Season of the Chosen as well. Devil's Lair and Fallen S.A.B.E.R. Strikes are returning from the first Destiny for players to re-explore, and a new Season Pass full of earnable goodies is also coming to give players plenty of rewards to earn on both premium and free tracks, including Exotic cosmetics, weapons, ornaments, artifacts, mods, and unlockable Trials of Osiris to name a few.

The Season of the Chosen is set to take off on February 9 and run up until May 11, 2021. Be sure to follow all of our Destiny 2 coverage, including the latest January 28 This Week At Bungie going deep into development details beyond the scenes and what they mean for upcoming Destiny 2: Beyond Light content.