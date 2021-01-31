Shackstream: skankcore64 Episode 33 - The worst kind of Super Sunday

Super Bowl Sunday is still a week away, but this Sunday is super for better or for worse. Better for you because your votes have been tallied and a new game has been chosen for skankcore64. Worse for me because I now have to play Superman: The New Superman Adventures in its entirety, live on Shacknews Twitch today at 2 p.m PT/5 p.m. ET!

Episode 33 - The worst kind of Super Sunday

Now that I have rolled credits on Bomberman 64, the time has come to move on and continue my journey through all 296 games released in North America for the Nintendo 64. I want to thank our guides editor, Sam Chandler, for his amazing idea to push me towards collecting Gold Cards by donating a dollar to charity for each one that I found. I was able to locate exactly half of the initial 100 throughout my first playthrough and Sam chose the amazing accessibility focused charity, AbleGamers, as the recipient!

Thank you @SamuelChandler for the $50 donation to @AbleGamers after I completed Bomberman 64 and found 50 Gold Cards on my first run through on #skankcore64! What an awesome cause and idea, mate! Your support during the run was incredibly motivating, way to #DoitforShacknews! pic.twitter.com/efAnNUskOh — Bryan Lefler (@skankcore) January 29, 2021

After a very active and nail biting Twitter poll, the next game has been chosen! I specifically wanted to play another "terrible" game in order to spread out the good times a bit. I can't play all the good games at once. "Powerpuff Girls - Chemical X-Traction" was the early leader and I was ready to try this seemlingly awful fighter for the first time. But with Superman 64 as a candidate, I knew I couldn't count the Man of Steel out of the race. During the last two days of voting, Supes managed to position itself in a dead tie with the trio of cute crime fighters. It was at this point where I considered letting the poll quitely expire and coming up with some kind of tie-breaker protocol. But Superman always saves the day! In a flurry of final hours activity, the son of Krypton rocketed past the Cartoon Network darlings and into unbeatable territory.

I commend you all for the effort in trying to break skankcore64. You may try, but it will only make me stronger. Tune in to see the salt fly, I mean, the Supes fly in the embedded stream in this article. If you feel like chatting with me live to feed off my tears, join in on the Shacknews Twitch page!

