Latest Warframe Devstream offers details on new frame Sevagoth Today's Devstream outlined plans for 2021 and the Call of the Tempestarii update due in March.

The folks over at Digital Extremes hosted their first Devstream of 2021 today and took the wraps off their future plans for Warframe. Much of the focus was on the studio’s upcoming Call of the Tempestarii update that is scheduled to arrive this March. The stream also gave a closer look at Sevagoth, the newest Warframe.

Sevagoth, the 46th Warframe, digs into the ethereal by sowing, reaping, and draining enemy souls. Sevagoth offers four classic Warframe Abilities plus the powerful second ‘Wraith’ meter, which, when full, unleashes an exalted Reaper form with three base powers.

Call of the Tempestarii will offer improvements and changes to existing Railjack gameplay. From the all-new Corpus Railjack space combat spotlighting omnipotent Capital Ships, chaotic Void Storms, and Command Intrinsics, the team at Digital Extremes will weave the recent Orphix Venom mech battles into missions to vary Railjack content with more core gameplay. The team believes that Call of the Tempestarii is yet another step in delivering a better Railjack experience.

Starting Monday, February 1, players will get access to Nightwave: Intermission 3 content and can expect two new special new seasonal activities, Star Days and the Lunar New Year later in the month. Several new Dojo upgrades promise to please dedicated players who live to work on their Dojo. For full details on Sevagoth, Call of the Tempestarii, and everything Warframe, make sure to check out the full Devstream here.