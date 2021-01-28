Evil Genius 2: World Domination release date set for March 2021 It won't be too much longer before we're able to embark in more James Bond villain escapades in the dastardly business sim. It's coming in late March.

Villains like Ernst Stavro Blofeld, Auric Goldfinger, and Hugo Drax didn’t just have giant villain lairs and schemes they could jump into overnight. They had to build up their considerable empires of evil and you never get to see that part. That’s always been the charm of the villain empire sim Evil Genius. We’ve been hotly anticipating Evil Genius 2: World Domination for a long time, and now it seems we won’t be waiting much longer to get back to some spy-crushing and scheme management hijinks. Rebellion has finally given the game a release date set for March 2021.

Rebellion dropped an all-new release date trailer for Evil Genius 2: World Domination on the Evil Genius YouTube on January 28, 2021. Slated for March 30, 2021, the trailer takes players through the main features of the game in case you may have missed them in its reveals going back to PC Gaming Show 2019. Players will build up their island fortress, hire on various evil agents, build their way up to global crime initiatives and schemes, and then work to fend off the forces of good when they inevitably get nosy. You can all of it in action below.

Evil Genius 2: World Domination is looking absolutely fabulous as far as tycoon sims go. Rebellion has taken the draw of being the bad guy in a Bond film and seemingly pushed the concept to the next level in this expanded sequel. Being able to hire agents is a cool plus and balancing the expanded worldly business affairs seem fun and engaging as well. Of course, the kind of traps that will keep a super spy from getting too deep look delightfully devious too. It was enough to get us giddy after we turned in an early build preview of the game back in October 2020.

If you’re like some of us and looking to put a 007 and their buddies in their place in 2021, be sure to keep an eye out for Evil Genius 2: World Domination and make space on your 2021 gaming calendar when it lands in March..