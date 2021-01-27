New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Shackstream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 43

Take some time out of your week to watch some classic Nintendo games.
Steve Tyminski
1

Tonight on the Stevetendo show, it's another exciting episode of our Final Fantasy III playthrough. We made it through the opera house last time and are making pretty good progress. We'll need more variations on the "Steve" name since the running joke of the playthrough is every playable character has some form of "Steve" as their name.

You can join me tonight at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST for some old-school Nintendo games on the Shacknews Twitch channel.  Can't make it tonight? No worries! You can also tune into The Stevetendo Show on Mondays at 9 p.m. EST/6 p.m PST and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST/ 5 p.m PST. Want to support the work we're doing? Make sure you do it for Shacknews and subscribe with your Prime Gaming sub to help support the show!

I hope to see you around. If you'd like, you can also check out our livestream schedule for a look at all the shows we have planned this week.

Contributing Editor

Steve is from the great state of New Jersey.  He went to college for History and has experience working in photography and video work. He’s grown up on Nintendo and loves sports, fighting, and role-playing games. He’s also big into video game soundtracks.

Hello, Meet Lola