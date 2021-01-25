New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Shacknews Livestream schedule - Week of January 25, 2021

Check out all our content plans for this week with our latest Shacknews Livestream schedule.
Bryan Lefler
3

As we start another Monday, it's time to show-off all of our content plans for the upcoming week on our Twitch channel. The New Year smell is just now starting to wear off, but our weekly rotation of Shacknews Twitch programming remains as fresh as ever! From esports to flight simulators, and everything inbetween, our livestream schedule is sure to have something to excite and delight!

You can catch all of our streams listed below all week long with the embedded viewer in this article or directly on our Shacknews Twitch page, where you can chat live with our hosts and tell us what you think as it happens! Here is the full rundown of our planned livestream schedule.

Shacknews Livestream Schedule
Stream Name When to Watch
Indie-licious with TJ Monday at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET
Wide World of Electronic Sports with Blake Monday at 3:30 p.m. PT / 6:30 p.m. ET
The Stevetendo Show! Monday at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET
The Stevetendo Show! Tuesday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET
The Stevetendo Show! Wednesday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET
skankcore64 with Bryan Wednesday at 9 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. ET
Pop! Goes the Culture! with Donovan and Greg Thursday at 1 p.m PT / 4 p.m. ET
Shack Air with Jan Thursday at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET
The Dump with Blake and TJ Friday at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET
ChattyStream with LandrosRadick Friday at 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m ET
skankcore64 with Bryan Sunday at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET

We also want to thank everyone that stops by the channel to support Shacknews. Your subscriptions go a long way towards keeping the weekly livestreams flowing from Shacknews Twitch. If you have an Amazon Prime account, find out here how you can link your accounts and support us for free!

While you're waiting for the action to start, or if you can't get enough of us live, you can subscribe to the Shacknews YouTube channel for regular Twitch Highlights and much more! We'd love to hear your thoughts and comments about our weekly Twitch streams, you can sound off in the Chatty with our community or even post your own views on Shacknews Cortex, our user-generated content platform.

Contributing Editor

From the test launch of the NES in New York to 4K gaming in his living room, Bryan Lefler has been immersed in video games his entire life. Battle tested in the arena shooters of the turn of the century yet kind to all animals that may cross him, Bryan enjoys a breadth of games but strives to be the best in any contest of digital skill. He is a former esports competitor and has been part of the Shacknews community for over 15 years. You can also catch him on skankcore64 streams on the Shacknews Twitch channel where he plays through the N64 library.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    January 25, 2021 6:00 AM

    Bryan Lefler posted a new article, Shacknews Livestream schedule - Week of January 25, 2021

    • AxeMan808 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      January 25, 2021 8:26 AM

      Awesome! That's what I was looking for.

    • paulatreus legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      January 25, 2021 8:58 AM

      Do these get posted every week? This is the first time I've seen it.

      Don't suppose it'd be possible to get the schedule posted on the actual Twitch Shacknews account, as well?

      • x-Rumpo-x mercury ultra mega
        reply
        January 25, 2021 9:35 AM

        They get posted weekly but I believe with the staff off Monday it slipped between the cracks.

        Yeah, I will look into having it posted to Twitch as well.

    • mobab legacy 10 years
      reply
      January 25, 2021 9:44 AM

      Had like 172 hours last year. Unfortunately, one of my monitors died and I haven't received my 2nd stimulus check to buy a new one

